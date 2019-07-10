SBS Filipino

Promising results from Aboriginal maternity program

Lloys and Ash Frescon and their twin girls

Lloys and Ash Frescon and their twin girls Source: SBS

Published 10 July 2019 at 11:16am, updated 10 July 2019 at 11:20am
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

One hospital has dramatically boosted the number of Aboriginal maternal health workers in a bid to close the gap. Staff say it’s showing promising results.

