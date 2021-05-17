SBS Filipino

Promoting volunteerism and protecting children from abuse: Jojo Sebastian re-joined pageantry to have his voice heard

Mr Diamond International Advocates for volunteerism and protecting children from abuse

From being a Nurse, singer and master of ceremonies Jojo Sebastian shines brighter as Mister Diamond International 2021 Source: Jojo Sebastian

Published 17 May 2021 at 4:54pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Taking on one more challenge, Jojo Sebastian was crowned Mr Diamond International 2021. We caught up with Jojo to talk about his advocacies, community service projects and dazzling journey to the crown. Listen in.

