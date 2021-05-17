Promoting volunteerism and protecting children from abuse: Jojo Sebastian re-joined pageantry to have his voice heard
From being a Nurse, singer and master of ceremonies Jojo Sebastian shines brighter as Mister Diamond International 2021 Source: Jojo Sebastian
Published 17 May 2021 at 4:54pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Taking on one more challenge, Jojo Sebastian was crowned Mr Diamond International 2021. We caught up with Jojo to talk about his advocacies, community service projects and dazzling journey to the crown. Listen in.
