Proportion of Australians born overseas has fallen for the first time in two decades

Highlights
- In 2021, 7.5 million Australians, or 29.1% of the population, were born overseas which is down by 200,000 from 2020.
- England still leads the pack with nearly 4% of Australia's overall population born there while India came in second with 2.8% and China with 2.3%
- The Philippines is in the fifth spot with 1.2%
Bilang ng mga Australyanong ipinanganak sa ibang bansa, bumaba
SBS Filipino
27/04/202204:57
People born in the Philippines are the fifth largest group, with 311,000 people, according to the 2021 data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Top 10 countries of birth for overseas-born as at 30 June 2021 Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2021
NB: This publication is separate from the 2021 Census Data which is due for release in June 2022.