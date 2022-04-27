Proportion of Australians born overseas has fallen for the first time in two decades

Highlights In 2021, 7.5 million Australians, or 29.1% of the population, were born overseas which is down by 200,000 from 2020.

England still leads the pack with nearly 4% of Australia's overall population born there while India came in second with 2.8% and China with 2.3%

The Philippines is in the fifth spot with 1.2%

Listen to the audio:





LISTEN TO Bilang ng mga Australyanong ipinanganak sa ibang bansa, bumaba SBS Filipino 27/04/2022 04:57 Play







Advertisement

People born in the Philippines are the fifth largest group , with 311,000 people, according to the 2021 data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.





Top 10 countries of birth for overseas-born as at 30 June 2021 Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2021









