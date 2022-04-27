SBS Filipino

Proportion of Australians born overseas has fallen for the first time in two decades

SBS Filipino

Where do we all come from

Where do we all come from Source: Pixabay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 April 2022 at 11:19am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:56am
By Tim Wharton, Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

Population data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed the proportion of Australians born overseas has fallen for the first time in over 20 years due to pandemic.

Published 27 April 2022 at 11:19am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:56am
By Tim Wharton, Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • In 2021, 7.5 million Australians, or 29.1% of the population, were born overseas which is down by 200,000 from 2020.
  • England still leads the pack with nearly 4% of Australia's overall population born there while India came in second with 2.8% and China with 2.3%
  • The Philippines is in the fifth spot with 1.2%
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
Proportion of Australians born overseas has fallen for the first time in two decades image

Bilang ng mga Australyanong ipinanganak sa ibang bansa, bumaba

SBS Filipino

27/04/202204:57


Advertisement
People born in the Philippines are the fifth largest group, with 311,000 people, according to the 2021 data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

filipinos in australia, population
Top 10 countries of birth for overseas-born as at 30 June 2021 Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2021


 

NB: This publication is separate from the 2021 Census Data which is due for release in June 2022.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget