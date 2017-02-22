Proposal for a rent to buy scheme

SBS Filipino

Published 22 February 2017 at 4:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:19am
By Sylva Mezher, Ghassan Nakhoul
Nationals MP Andrew Broad proposes a 'rent to buy scheme' to help renters buy a home without having to pay for a deposit, if the money paid equates with the mortgage repayments He talks to SBS Arabic24s Good Morning Australia Sylva Mezher and Ghassan Nakhoul Image: Andrew Broad (AAP/Lukas Coch)

