Protecting Filipino workers' rights in Australia

Photo with Sen Kim Carr, Peter Murphy of Philippines Australia Union Links (PAUL) and Tom Reddington (APHEDA - Union Aid Abroad) – Protecting Filipino workers Source: Parliament
Published 4 March 2020 at 12:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Manila-based Elmer Labog from Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) is in Australia to foster partnerships with trade unions and speak with Australian law makers on protecting the rights of Filipino workers.
Published 4 March 2020 at 12:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share