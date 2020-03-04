SBS Filipino

Protecting Filipino workers' rights in Australia

SBS Filipino

Photo with Sen Kim Carr, Peter Murphy of Philippines Australia Union Links (PAUL) and Tom Reddington (APHEDA - Union Aid Abroad) – Protecting Filipino workers

Photo with Sen Kim Carr, Peter Murphy of Philippines Australia Union Links (PAUL) and Tom Reddington (APHEDA - Union Aid Abroad) – Protecting Filipino workers Source: Parliament

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 March 2020 at 12:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Manila-based Elmer Labog from Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) is in Australia to foster partnerships with trade unions and speak with Australian law makers on protecting the rights of Filipino workers.

Published 4 March 2020 at 12:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom