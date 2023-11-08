KEY POINTS Under the National Immunisation Program, routine vaccines are free if your child is eligible for Medicare.

NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, and South Australia require an up-to-date immunisation history for children to be able to attend childcare and school. In ACT, Northern Territory and Tasmania, children do not need to be immunised to attend childcare services. But, if an outbreak occurs, unimmunised children may be excluded from childcare for a period of time.

GP Specialist Angelica Logarta- Scott strongly advise vaccinating children at a young age to provide optimal protection.

'Usapang Parental' is SBS Filipino's segment on parenting. It features the stories of migrant families, parenting issues, raising kids, and parenting tips and advice from experts.



Protecting the little one: Why vaccines are essential for babies SBS Filipino 08/11/2023