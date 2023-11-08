Protecting the little one: Why vaccines are essential for babies

Vaccination in early childhood is important to shield children during their most vulnerable stages. In this episode of Usapang Parental, we talk about the essential routine vaccines babies need in the early stages of life and why an up-to-date immunisation history is a requirement for children to be able to attend childcare and school.

KEY POINTS
  • Under the National Immunisation Program, routine vaccines are free if your child is eligible for Medicare.
  • NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, and South Australia require an up-to-date immunisation history for children to be able to attend childcare and school. In ACT, Northern Territory and Tasmania, children do not need to be immunised to attend childcare services. But, if an outbreak occurs, unimmunised children may be excluded from childcare for a period of time.
  • GP Specialist Angelica Logarta- Scott strongly advise vaccinating children at a young age to provide optimal protection.
'Usapang Parental' is SBS Filipino's segment on parenting. It features the stories of migrant families, parenting issues, raising kids, and parenting tips and advice from experts.
The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.
