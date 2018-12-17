SBS Filipino

Protesters disrupt Labor's national conference

SBS Filipino

Protesters at Labor Conference

Protesters at Labor Conference being evicted Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2018 at 12:50pm, updated 17 December 2018 at 1:43pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Climate change and refugee activists have disrupted Labor's national conference in Adelaide. The group took the stage as leader, Bill Shorten started to speak - outlining Labor's policies on issues including housing, the environment and superannuation.

Published 17 December 2018 at 12:50pm, updated 17 December 2018 at 1:43pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom