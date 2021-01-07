Highlights Protestors storm Capitol building, trying to prevent affirmation of Biden victory

a woman has died after being shot in the chest, after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building for the first time in over 200 years

In a statement the Anti-Defamation League says social media platforms should suspend Mr Trump's account amid the riots, accusing him of encouraging violence.

With the constitutional process already underway to formally declare Joe Biden the winner of the election, protesters backing President Donald Trump have breached the U.S. Capitol, forcing a delay.





The protesters stormed the Capitol shortly after Mr Trump had addressed his supporters.





They tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps and were met by officers in riot gear.





Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back.











Protesters could be seen marching through the Capitol's stately Statuary Hall shouting and waving Trump banners and American flags.





Senators were seen being ushered from the chamber by security officers, with reports they have been handed gas masks and evacuated to an undisclosed location.





Reporters were told to stay in the Senate's press gallery as the doors were locked.





The White House says National Guard troops along with other federal protective services were being sent to the Capitol to help end the occupation by President Donald Trump's supporters.





United States media is reporting a woman has died after being shot in the chest, after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building for the first time in over 200 years.





Protesters breached the U-S Capitol shortly after President Donald Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, enthusing the crowd with unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.





President Donald Trump has called for protesters to remain calm, tweeting "No violence!" and urging demonstrators to respect the law.





However, in a statement the Anti-Defamation League says social media platforms should suspend Mr Trump's account amid the riots, accusing him of encouraging violence.





