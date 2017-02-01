SBS Filipino

Protests against immigration bans spread across US

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_625495.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 February 2017 at 8:51am
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Protests have spread across the United States over President Donald Trump's order for a halt on arrivals of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Image: Thousands protest President Trump's immigration ban outside the White House in Washington, DC (AAP)

Published 2 February 2017 at 8:51am
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Despite growing criticism, anger from civil rights activists and legal challenges, the Trump Administration maintains the move is a necessary step in the fight against Islamic extremism

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January