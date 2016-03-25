Protests Expand over Timor-Australian Boundary at Sea

The protests arise from accusations Australia has denied its money-starved Asian neighbour of a fair share of the oil and gas reserves in the Timor Sea.
Published 26 March 2016 at 7:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Protesters have rallied around the region, calling on the Australian government to renegotiate a maritime boundary with East Timor. Image: Protesters at the Melbourne rally (AAP)
