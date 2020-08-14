Proud 'plant mum' collects more than 300 succulents during Victoria's lockdown

Migration agent Em Tanag has been a plant lover for years but she shares that none of the plants she tended to ever survived. That was not until one of her clients gave her a succulent.





“Since before, I really loved plants but they all died then one time, a client gave me a succulent and for some reason it survived."





A plant mum to more than 300 succulents Source: Em Tanag











Highlights





Plant mum Em Tanag has collected more than 300 succulents since the start of the lockdown

Collecting plants helped her to cope mentally from her stressful job and with the pandemic

People are turning to plants for comfort and because they have more time on their hands

A 'plant mum' to more than 300 succulents

Ms Tanag shares she started collecting around September of last year but with the start of the lockdown in March, her succulent obsession blossomed to over 300.





“When the lockdown started I added more to my succulent collection because I needed an outlet or somehow a break from my work so I thought I’d buy more plants because it really helps me to relax.”





She also reveals that she spent over $10,000 dollars in the investment.





There are more than 300 succulents in Ms Tanag's garden Source: Em Tanag





Health benefits

She shares that taking care of plants helped with her mental and emotional health especially that she has a very stressful job.





"I used to experience high blood pressure and high blood sugar. When I have a new plant, I feel happy and I’m less cranky. When you see something as beautiful as them, all your frustration just goes away.”





She adds that her daily morning routine is to spend time with her plants.





"I love to drink my hot chocolate in the garden every morning then I check on them if they have any damage, I prune and also blow-dry the leaves. At night, I inspect them using a torch to see if snails or slug have infested them.





She even revealed that her husband would even joke that she's spending more time with her plants.





Ms Tanag collects different succulent varieties Source: Em Tanag





Why people are turning to plants during this pandemic

Ms Tanag believes that people are turning to plants because they have more time on their hands.





She adds that the pandemic gave her a chance to rediscover herself.





"During this pandemic I had the chance to rediscover myself and it made me realise what I really want to do in life."





She is also ecstatic that people are inspired to plant because of her love for succulents.





ALSO READ/LISTEN TO





READ MORE How to garden and grow your own food indoors







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily