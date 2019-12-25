Public servants helping fight bushfires will get extra leave

Scott Morrison speaks with volunteers while visiting a relief centre in South Australia Source: AAP
Published 26 December 2019 at 10:46am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:51pm
By Evan Young, Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A new government directive will see public servants helping with firefighting efforts get 20 working days paid leave. It comes as a row continues over whether compensation should be given to volunteer firefighters, many of whom are exhausted after weeks of bushfires.
