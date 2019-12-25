SBS Filipino

Public servants helping fight bushfires will get extra leave

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks with volunteers while visiting the relief centre in Lobethal, South Australia, Tuesday, December 24, 2019. The Prime Minister is touring fire affected areas in South Australia. (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes) NO ARCHIVING

Scott Morrison speaks with volunteers while visiting a relief centre in South Australia Source: AAP

Published 26 December 2019 at 10:46am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:51pm
By Evan Young, Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Annalyn Violata
A new government directive will see public servants helping with firefighting efforts get 20 working days paid leave. It comes as a row continues over whether compensation should be given to volunteer firefighters, many of whom are exhausted after weeks of bushfires.

