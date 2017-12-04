SBS Filipino

Public trust in politicians continues to slide, report shows

Image: Treasurer Scott Morrison (L) and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Treasurer Scott Morrison (L) and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP

Published 4 December 2017 at 1:51pm, updated 4 December 2017 at 1:55pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Politicians and the government facing criticism is nothing new.

But new research by the Scanlon Foundation paints an even bleaker picture than first thought, with public sentiment that political leaders will do the right thing continuing to slide.

