Pulang Laso Episode 2: Tito

pexels-stayhereforu-14455731.jpg

Credit: Pexels / stayhereforu

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In the second episode of 'Positive,' the story features the life of 'Tito', a temporary migrant in Australia who is HIV-positive and worried about not becoming a Permanent Resident due to his condition.

HIV is life-changing but no longer a death sentence. Positive is a series focused on those living with the virus, the medical advancements that allow them to thrive, and the debate over why an HIV diagnosis remains a grey area in Australian migration.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Emil by Sean Barrett.jpg

Positive Episode 1: 'HIV no barrier to a full life'

SBS Web Banner Positive (LTR).jpg

Positive: The introduction