HIV is life-changing but no longer a death sentence. Positive is a series focused on those living with the virus, the medical advancements that allow them to thrive, and the debate over why an HIV diagnosis remains a grey area in Australian migration.
Pulang Laso Episode 2: Tito
Credit: Pexels / stayhereforu
In the second episode of 'Positive,' the story features the life of 'Tito', a temporary migrant in Australia who is HIV-positive and worried about not becoming a Permanent Resident due to his condition.
Share