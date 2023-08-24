Positive Episode 3: Roel

pexels-pixabay-247899.jpg

Credit: Pexels / Pixabay

In the third episode of 'Positive,' the story features the life of 'Roel', an applicant for a student visa in Australia who tested positive for HIV. Is his condition a hindrance to the approval of his visa?

HIV is life-changing but no longer a death sentence. Positive is a series focused on those living with the virus, the medical advancements that allow them to thrive, and the debate over why an HIV diagnosis remains a grey area in Australian migration.
