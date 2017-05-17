Push for protection against pneumonia

Published 17 May 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 17 May 2017 at 1:33pm
By Uma Rishi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Experts are urging Australian adults to be aware of the risks of pneumonia to curb infection rates with today (tue) marking Know Pneumonia Day. New research shows three in four Australian adults are not being persuaded of the seriousness of pneumococcal pneumonia infection.
Published 17 May 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 17 May 2017 at 1:33pm
By Uma Rishi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pneumonia-like illness is one of the top 15 contributing causes of death in Australia