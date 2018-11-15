SBS Filipino

Push to bring more Philippine products to Australian mainstream market

SBS Filipino

Supermarket

Supermarket Source: Pixabay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 November 2018 at 5:23am, updated 20 November 2018 at 4:15pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Special Trade Representative and Consul Commercial of the Philippines to Australia and New Zealand, Alma Argayoso admitted there is still more work to do to increase the number of Filipino brands available in the Australian mainstream market.

Published 16 November 2018 at 5:23am, updated 20 November 2018 at 4:15pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Even though some coconut products from the Philippines are displayed on the shelves of Woolworths and Coles, Ms Argayoso said that most of the Philippine-made products are only visible in the Filipino and Asian supermarkets around the country.

Ma "Swerte" Filipino Asian Store
Ma "Swerte" Filipino Asian Store in Melbourne, Victoria. Source: Dan Villanueva


Some of the top products exported from the Philippines to Australia include food, agricultural and automotive products. 

The Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC), a representative office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Sydney, aims to put more Philippine-made products and services to the mainstream Australian market and to globalise these through brand franchising of the locals.

“If it’s a successful business in the Philippines, there’s also a chance for it to be successful in the Australian market,” Ms Argayoso told SBS Filipino.

These exported products impact the Philippine economy by means of export earnings that creates jobs, which under the current administration, are targeted to the less fortunate Filipinos.

“Our economy is doing really good; it’s the second fastest economy in Asia and it’s going to be the tenth fastest growing economy in the world by 2020 so what we need to do is to trickle it down to the less fortunate people so we can make the growth inclusive and to really share the prosperity to all Filipino people,”  Ms Argayoso said.

The special trade representative to Australia attributed the peace and order policy of President Rodrigo Duterte to the development of the Philippines. According to her, the rest will follow through peace and order - and that includes attracting many investors in the country.

ALSO READ

READ MORE

Where to find Filipino stores in Australia?



Follow SBS Filipino on Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom