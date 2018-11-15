Push to bring more Philippine products to Australian mainstream market

Even though some coconut products from the Philippines are displayed on the shelves of Woolworths and Coles, Ms Argayoso said that most of the Philippine-made products are only visible in the Filipino and Asian supermarkets around the country.





Ma "Swerte" Filipino Asian Store in Melbourne, Victoria. Source: Dan Villanueva





Some of the top products exported from the Philippines to Australia include food, agricultural and automotive products.





The Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC), a representative office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Sydney, aims to put more Philippine-made products and services to the mainstream Australian market and to globalise these through brand franchising of the locals.





“If it’s a successful business in the Philippines, there’s also a chance for it to be successful in the Australian market,” Ms Argayoso told SBS Filipino.





These exported products impact the Philippine economy by means of export earnings that creates jobs, which under the current administration, are targeted to the less fortunate Filipinos.





“Our economy is doing really good; it’s the second fastest economy in Asia and it’s going to be the tenth fastest growing economy in the world by 2020 so what we need to do is to trickle it down to the less fortunate people so we can make the growth inclusive and to really share the prosperity to all Filipino people,” Ms Argayoso said.





The special trade representative to Australia attributed the peace and order policy of President Rodrigo Duterte to the development of the Philippines. According to her, the rest will follow through peace and order - and that includes attracting many investors in the country.





ALSO READ





READ MORE Where to find Filipino stores in Australia?





