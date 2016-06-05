Push to get Australia's food produce into Japanese kitchens

The event was organised by Austrade* to foster Japanese demand for Australian food products.
Five Japanese chefs visit the beautiful Gippsland region of VIC to see an Aussie beef farm Source: Austrade
Published 5 June 2016 at 12:46pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Five Japanese chefs have completed a tour of rural and urban Victoria, sampling fresh Australian meat and produce. Image: Five Japanese chefs visit the beautiful Gippsland region of VIC to see an Aussie beef farm (Austrade)
