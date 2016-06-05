SBS Filipino

Push to get Australia's food produce into Japanese kitchens

Five Japanese chefs visit the beautiful Gippsland region of VIC to see an Aussie beef farm

Five Japanese chefs visit the beautiful Gippsland region of VIC to see an Aussie beef farm

Published 5 June 2016 at 12:46pm
By Luke Waters
Five Japanese chefs have completed a tour of rural and urban Victoria, sampling fresh Australian meat and produce.

The event was organised by Austrade* to foster Japanese demand for Australian food products.

