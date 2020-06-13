SBS Filipino

Push to restore the national arts sector

SBS Filipino

L-Fresh the Lion Parramatta

Wearing a t-shirt that says 'Listen' in the colours of the Aboriginal Flag, L-Fresh allied with the Day of Mourning Source: Instagram/ @PeteDov

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 June 2020 at 11:43am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More than one thousand Australian musicians and entertainment industry workers are calling on the federal government to provide immediate financial support warning jobs are at risk because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published 13 June 2020 at 11:43am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Many workers in the arts industry including musicians, technicians and promoters do not qualify for government support, despite losing significant income
  • They want to expand Jobkeeper to include gig or contract musicians and extend the time frame for payment access beyond September
  • They are also proposing the establishment a $345 million dollar live performance industry recovery package, including a $40 million recovery fund, extra Australia Council funding, and tax offsets for live music venues
In an open letter to the Morrison government, artists want the JobKeeper payment to be extended to the arts sector, as well as extra funding for the industry's long-term recovery.

"Whilst businesses are starting to get going again now, it's going to be a long time before you see bands performing again in pubs, and any band that's involved in touring, it takes months to prepare a tour, so you're not going to see bands touring and festivals for quite some time so it's really important that JobKeeper for instance is kept going for people in our sector because they're going to be still left high and dry long after most other industries have come back online," says APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston. 


 

 

Listen to SBS Filipino  10am-11am daily


Follow us on  Facebook  for more stories


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom