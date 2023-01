Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Included in the program are films of Kidlat Tahimik, considered father of Filipino Indie.

















Filipino artist and art professsor Yason Banal is the co-curator of the exhibit. He visits SBS studio and talks about "Filipino Indie".

















('Filipino Indie', opened in November and runs until April. For more details, go to the website of Queensland Art Gallery at www.qagoma.qld.gov.au)