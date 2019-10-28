Qantas again rejects move to review its policy on carrying deportees

Shareholder activists tried unsuccessfully to move that Qantas review their policies on carrying asylum seekers on flights against their will.
Source: AAP
Published 28 October 2019 at 3:13pm, updated 28 October 2019 at 3:38pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Qantas’ role in the deportation of asylum seekers and refugees was in the spotlight as the company’s board faced questions about their policies at their annual general meeting.
Published 28 October 2019 at 3:13pm, updated 28 October 2019 at 3:38pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share