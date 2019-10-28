SBS Filipino

Qantas again rejects move to review its policy on carrying deportees

A model of the new Boeing 787

Published 28 October 2019
By Jarni Blakkarly
Qantas’ role in the deportation of asylum seekers and refugees was in the spotlight as the company’s board faced questions about their policies at their annual general meeting.

Shareholder activists tried unsuccessfully to move that Qantas review their policies on carrying asylum seekers on flights against their will.

