QLD government implements new fishing regulations

Fishing with poles

Fishing with poles

Published 3 September 2019 at 2:09pm, updated 3 September 2019 at 3:40pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Fishing laws will be changed to preserve Queensland's reserves of its maritime resources, according to Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner.

