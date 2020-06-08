SBS Filipino

QLD government launches Good to Go campaign, fare discount for travellers

Queensland tourism

Turizm cenneti Queensland. Source: Tourism and Events Queensland

Published 8 June 2020 at 2:13pm, updated 9 June 2020 at 11:29am
By Celeste Macintosh
Available in other languages

The Queensland government launches 'Good to Go' campaign to support local tourism operators recover from a downturn in trade during the pandemic.

The new tourism campaign is encouraging Queenslanders to travel and explore their own state to support local businesses that are doing it tough. 

 Highlights

  • $50 million financial support for tourism operators, 60% fare discount on long-distance train travel
  • About 30,000 people attended the Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend in Brisbane alone
  • Philippine Independence Day festival to push through with celebrations online. 
 

“We’re calling on Queenslanders during this tough time to back the tourism industry, stay here in Queensland and come and see some of the icons you may not have seen,” says Minister for Tourism Kate Jones. 

