QLD groups get systematic in helping Filipino international students

Jun Licera, founder of Filipinos in Queensland group delivering goods to international students Source: Supplied
Dixie Morante, President of Filipino Australian Brisbane Society Inc with a group of international students Source: Supplied
Published 21 April 2020 at 3:48pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Filipino organisations in Queensland have come together to help Filipino international students through systematic fundraising and delivery of free basic supplies to their doorstep. Many of these students who were employed in the hospitality sector are now out of work and are running out of food supplies to stay well during isolation.
