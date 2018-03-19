QLD has highest rate of deforestation in any developed country: WWF

QLD has highest rate of deforestation in any developed country - World Wildife Fund; Palaszczuk delivers land clearing laws; Dora to explore QLD; Nominations open for Queensland Filipino-Australian Women Achievement Awards 2018
Source: Getty Images
Published 19 March 2018 at 3:21pm, updated 19 March 2018 at 3:50pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Queensland News. Summary of latest relevant news in the sunshine state by Celeste Macintosh. Image: Trees cleared in Yabba State Forest (Getty Images)
Published 19 March 2018 at 3:21pm, updated 19 March 2018 at 3:50pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share