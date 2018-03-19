SBS Filipino

QLD has highest rate of deforestation in any developed country: WWF

SBS Filipino

Trees cleared in Yabba Stae Forest

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 March 2018 at 3:21pm, updated 19 March 2018 at 3:50pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Queensland News. Summary of latest relevant news in the sunshine state by Celeste Macintosh. Image: Trees cleared in Yabba State Forest (Getty Images)

Published 19 March 2018 at 3:21pm, updated 19 March 2018 at 3:50pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
QLD has highest rate of deforestation in any developed country - World Wildife Fund; Palaszczuk delivers land clearing laws; Dora to explore QLD; Nominations open for Queensland Filipino-Australian Women Achievement Awards 2018

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul