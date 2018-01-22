SBS Filipino

QLD Premier urges public support against bullying in schools

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Source: AAP

Published 22 January 2018 at 2:45pm, updated 22 January 2018 at 2:50pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Queensland News. Summary of latest news from the Sunshine state by Celeste Macintosh

Fire engulfs a retirement home in Brisbane; LNP criticizes QLD government on Australia Day political correctness; QLD Premier urges public support against bullying in schools; QLD banana growers prepare for cyclone, possible crop disease; and Ship to be sunk off the coast of Queensland

