QLD under state fire emergency, over 60 fires currently burning

Smoke from an out-of-control bushfire in Queensland Source: AAP
Published 11 November 2019 at 2:07pm, updated 12 November 2019 at 9:31am
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The state of Queensland is under fire emergency, as 65 fires are burning across the state. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued fire weather warnings, with temperatures expected to peak on Wednesday and hot winds increasing fire danger.
