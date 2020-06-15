SBS Filipino

QLD update: Freelancers may apply for up to $3,000 funding from Arts Queensland

SBS Filipino

Queensland Gov

Arts Queensland: Artists who were not eligible for the JobKeeper package may apply for up to $3,000 in project funding. Source: Pexels

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 June 2020 at 3:45pm, updated 15 June 2020 at 4:32pm
Presented by Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Artists and others members of the "gig" economy who failed to qualify for the JobKeeper package may apply for financial support from Arts Queensland. Prospective creative output and art-centric projects may receive up to $3,000 in funds, pending producer eligibility. Listen in for more details.

Published 15 June 2020 at 3:45pm, updated 15 June 2020 at 4:32pm
Presented by Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom