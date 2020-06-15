QLD update: Freelancers may apply for up to $3,000 funding from Arts Queensland

Arts Queensland: Artists who were not eligible for the JobKeeper package may apply for up to $3,000 in project funding. Source: Pexels
Published 15 June 2020 at 3:45pm, updated 15 June 2020 at 4:32pm
Presented by Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Artists and others members of the "gig" economy who failed to qualify for the JobKeeper package may apply for financial support from Arts Queensland. Prospective creative output and art-centric projects may receive up to $3,000 in funds, pending producer eligibility. Listen in for more details.
Published 15 June 2020 at 3:45pm, updated 15 June 2020 at 4:32pm
Presented by Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share