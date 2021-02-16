Quaranthing: Is it a fling or the real thing?

In today’s ‘Love down under’ episode, we feature the story of 35-year old Cindy who met her Australian partner via a dating app at the height of the pandemic.





Although the relationship is running smoothly, Cindy is confronted with thoughts of where the current connection is possibly heading.





During the interview, Cindy (not her real name) from North Sydney shares she met her partner, 37-year-old Kobe (not his real name) in the middle of Sydney's COVID-19 lockdown via the dating app 'Tinder'.





“Right off the bat I can tell he was really different. Our chats were friendly. We talked like friends. He was really different."





Cindy continues they started to go out around May last year when the lockdown in Sydney eased and started to also establish a routine as a couple.





"So we see each other three times a week. Tapos sabi ko tama ba to? Kasi diba normally couple see each other every day. So nag-start na mag-build ang mga thoughts ko inside my head."





Cindy adds she loves the consistency of their relationship and the fact that they never fought since the start of their 7-month relationship means they are on the right track.





But thoughts plague Cindy's head on where the current connection is heading and if her partner is really considering a long-term relationship with her.





"My concern is that are we getting stronger? I’ve never even met his friends, and the bigger issue that I have is that, we don’t actually make plans for the future and at this age, it's really concerning."





Cindy shares she wants to raise her concerns to her boyfriend in a non-critical way but do not know where to start.





What do you think about Cindy's relationship? Listen to her story.











