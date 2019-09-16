SBS Filipino

Queensland drivers face tougher laws and penalties for texting while driving

using mobile phone while driving

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL A woman texting on her phone whilst driving. Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

Published 16 September 2019 at 11:16am, updated 16 September 2019 at 11:31am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Queensland drivers who use their mobile phones while driving will face up to $1000 fine and an automatic license suspension for repeat offenders.

