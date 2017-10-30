SBS Filipino

Queensland election set on November 25

SBS Filipino

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Cementco Bowls Club after announcing the date of the Queensland Election in Brisbane Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 October 2017 at 11:05am, updated 30 October 2017 at 11:56am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Queensland Premier announces snap election to happen on November 25 as campaigning now begins. And other news from Queensland as reported by Celeste Macintosh. Image: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Cementco Bowls Club after announcing the date of the Queensland Election in Brisbane (AAP)

Published 30 October 2017 at 11:05am, updated 30 October 2017 at 11:56am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul