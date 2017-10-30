Queensland election set on November 25

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Cementco Bowls Club after announcing the date of the Queensland Election in Brisbane Source: AAP
Published 30 October 2017 at 11:05am, updated 30 October 2017 at 11:56am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Queensland Premier announces snap election to happen on November 25 as campaigning now begins. And other news from Queensland as reported by Celeste Macintosh. Image: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Cementco Bowls Club after announcing the date of the Queensland Election in Brisbane (AAP)
Published 30 October 2017 at 11:05am, updated 30 October 2017 at 11:56am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share