SBS Filipino

Queensland flood aftermath

SBS Filipino

water-damaged items

Residents pile up water-damaged furniture and appliances Source: Supplied by C.Macintosh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 February 2019 at 12:08pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:15pm
By Celeste Macintosh, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS

Filipino residents in Townsville and Mt Isa speak up about how they were affected by the flooding.

Published 11 February 2019 at 12:08pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:15pm
By Celeste Macintosh, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Affected residents in Townsville have started cleaning up, but the devastation left behind by the flood is only just being realised.  

Sheila Juliano, a resident of Fairfields in Idalia in Townsville narrates the extent of the flooding in their area.

“We are one street away from the river. We saw the water rising very quickly. In 40 minutes, floodwater is already in the house,” she told SBS Filipino.

Flooded gym
Getting rid of flood water in their gym Source: Supplied by C.Macintosh


“Everyone in the street evacuated except us because we have dogs and cats and all animals are inside the house. We got water up to above our knee. All our furniture is soaked. Everything that we’ve got was basically destroyed.”

She and her family are currently staying at their friend’s place where they have electricity and basic necessities.

Insurance claims

Realising the extent of damage of the disaster, Deputy Premiere Jackie Trad urged  banks and insurers to be ‘good corporate citizens.’

“How many more natural disasters? How many more Queenslanders are going to be left without home and contents, having to rebuild their lives without the assistance of insurance companies. They all need to lift their socks and start treating customers appropriately,” said Ms Trad.

Ms Juliano and her family have received financial assistance from the government but according to her, the cost of rebuilding would require a much bigger amount because not all of the contents of their home was covered by the insurance.  

‘We’re isolated’

Last week, Mt Isa was subjected to severe rains and floods where hundreds of thousands of cattle and animals died from drowning.

Mt Isa Filipino Australian Association Inc
president Edna Anderson says that residents in Mt Isa are facing further challenges even after the flooding has subsided.

“We’re isolated. There’s no truck or [any type of vehicle] that can pass. Panic buyers have left the supermarket shelves empty,“ she said.

Mt Isa is home to 600 Filipinos, mostly working in mines and hospitals. And according to Ms Anderson, their small community is doing their best to help out their fellow kababayans

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom