Queensland gears up for influx of tourists ahead of border re-opening to New South Wales and Victoria
Source: AAP
Published 30 November 2020 at 12:01pm
By Joan Panopio
Source: SBS
The Queensland state government is taking the necessary steps to prepare for the arrival of tourists as soon as it reopens its borders to Victoria and New South Wales on 1 December. This means the removal of stringent border checkpoints and the border declaration, only applying to people who have travelled to Covid-19 hotspots or overseas within the previous time period of 14 days. Listen in.
