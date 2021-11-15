Queensland opening border to fully vaccinated domestic travellers

Highlights Fully immunised domestic arrivals from all over Australia who test negative to COVID-19 being able to skip quarantine once Queensland reaches its 80 per cent vaccine target.

From 23 November South Australian authorities will no longer enforce lockdowns, and quarantine system will also soon change, with close contacts of an infected person no longer required to isolate fully immunised.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan hasn't named a date for borders to open, but the state is expected to achieve its 70 per cent double dose milestone this week.

Queensland's vaccination rate has hit 70 per cent double dose and now fully vaccinated people who test negative to COVID-19 can apply to quarantine at home after travelling from at-risk locations.





The state did not record any local coronavirus cases but it did launch its new system on 15 November with interstate applicants able to access home quarantine if their residence is within two hours drive of an airport.





Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it still may take some time for people to start flying in from coronavirus hot spots under the home quarantine option.





