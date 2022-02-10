SBS Filipino

Queensland records deadliest pandemic day as it hits 90% double vaccination target

SBS Filipino

Naca Feature, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Omicron Variant,

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 February 2022 at 2:43pm, updated 10 February 2022 at 2:47pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS

Queensland has experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic in the same 24 hours the state finally reached its 90 per cent vaccination target. Meanwhile tensions rise between the New South Wales government and the nurses' union over a planned strike to address pay and staffing shortages.

Published 10 February 2022 at 2:43pm, updated 10 February 2022 at 2:47pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Thousands of NSW nurses will strike for up to 24 hours next Tuesday, 15 February, according to the union.
  • A survey by the Australian Education Union Tasmania branch showed just one in five teachers felt safe about returning to work.
  • In Western Australia, two rapid antigen tests will be provided to all domestic and international travellers into the state to use on day one and day seven of their quarantine.
Queensland has recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic, with 24 people dying and 16 of those deaths were aged care residents.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announces the state has hit its 90 per cent double vaccination target for those aged 16 and over.

Listen to the podcast

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Queensland records deadliest pandemic day as it hits 90% double vaccination target image

Queensland records deadliest pandemic day as it hits 90% double vaccination target

SBS Filipino

10/02/202207:15


Listen to SBS Filipino

Like and Follow on Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?