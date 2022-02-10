Queensland records deadliest pandemic day as it hits 90% double vaccination target

Highlights Thousands of NSW nurses will strike for up to 24 hours next Tuesday, 15 February, according to the union.

A survey by the Australian Education Union Tasmania branch showed just one in five teachers felt safe about returning to work.

In Western Australia, two rapid antigen tests will be provided to all domestic and international travellers into the state to use on day one and day seven of their quarantine.

Queensland has recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic, with 24 people dying and 16 of those deaths were aged care residents.





It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announces the state has hit its 90 per cent double vaccination target for those aged 16 and over.





