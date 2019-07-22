Queensland's Multicultural Award finalists announced

Part of the weekly news submitted by Celeste Macintosh, including the Fil-Aussie cliff diver set to dive for World championship today and Local Filipino business and residents rally to welcome celebrated Fil-Am chef-author
Logo of Queensland Multicultural Award Source: AAP
Published 22 July 2019 at 2:49pm, updated 23 July 2019 at 10:41am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The finalists for the Queensland Multicultural Award finalists have been announced.
Published 22 July 2019 at 2:49pm, updated 23 July 2019 at 10:41am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share