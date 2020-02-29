SBS Filipino

Quezon's Game: “It makes me proud to be a Filipino”

SBS Filipino

Quezon's Game

Actor Raymond Bagatsing as President Manuel L. Quezon Source: Star Cinema

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 February 2020 at 1:22pm, updated 3 March 2020 at 10:27am
By Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Viewers of Quezon’s Game are amazed and touched by heroic stories that many Filipinos do not know.

Published 29 February 2020 at 1:22pm, updated 3 March 2020 at 10:27am
By Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Quezon's Game
Premier screening of Quezon's Game in Sydney Source: SBS Filipino/Edinel Magtibay


READ MORE

Quezon's Game: A true story of Holocaust heroism




Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom