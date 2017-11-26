R & B/Soul artist Glenn Lumanta releases Clarity worldwide

After releasing his first EP album "In My Element" early this year, the Sydney-based singer, song-writer-composer and producer has released his new single 'Clarity'.





This latest single is a sequel of his other single 'Silver' where he has channelled a challenging couple of years from a recent relationship experience into something he is passionate about - music.





Glenn Lumanta on his Youtube channel) Source: Glenn Lumanta's Youtube











