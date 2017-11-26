R & B/Soul artist Glenn Lumanta releases Clarity worldwide

SBS Filipino

Glenn Lumanta

Glenn Lumanta Source: Supplied

Published 26 November 2017 at 12:24pm, updated 26 November 2017 at 12:32pm
By Annalyn Violata
With greater focus and clarity of how he'll be able to achieve his bigger goals in the music industry, R&B/Soul artist from Western Sydney Glenn Lumanta has released his new single recently. Image: Glenn Lumanta (Supplied)

After releasing his first EP album "In My Element" early this year, the Sydney-based singer, song-writer-composer and producer has released his new single 'Clarity'.

This latest single is a sequel of his other single 'Silver' where he has channelled a challenging couple of years from a recent relationship experience into something he is passionate about - music.

