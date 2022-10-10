R plate initiative aims to help people return from road trauma

Highlights
- Research by My-car Tyre and Auto shows around 89% of Australian motorists claim to be confident drivers, but almost half of those drivers have had their confidence dashed following an incident.
- The company said 'R' Plate initiative would help the transition of drivers regaining confidence on the roads following an accident.
- It also said that this is just a concept and a plate - it has no legal standing and is not backed by any government body, but that doesn't mean you can't put in your rear window like you would with a 'baby on board' sign.
