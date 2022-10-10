SBS Filipino

R plate initiative aims to help people return from road trauma

Return plate on display on the back of a car (mycar Tyre & Auto) Credit: (mycar Tyre & Auto)

Published 10 October 2022 at 1:35pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Ivy Carasi
A new initiative is being launched to help drivers regain their confidence behind the wheel following a car accident, with a plate that can go on the car indicating to other drivers to be patient or show empathy and understanding.

Highlights
  • Research by My-car Tyre and Auto shows around 89% of Australian motorists claim to be confident drivers, but almost half of those drivers have had their confidence dashed following an incident.
  • The company said 'R' Plate initiative would help the transition of drivers regaining confidence on the roads following an accident.
  • It also said that this is just a concept and a plate - it has no legal standing and is not backed by any government body, but that doesn't mean you can't put in your rear window like you would with a 'baby on board' sign.
