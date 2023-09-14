R U OK DAY: What are you doing to alleviate loneliness and homesickness?

R U OK DAY: What are you doing to alleviate loneliness and homesickness?

R U OK Day is being observed this September 14, 2023, where you are encouraged to ask and check on the well-being or feelings of your acquaintances.

Key Points
  • R U OK? is a harm prevention charity that encourages people to connect and talk to help those going through life's tough challenges.
  • A General Practitioner has shared what should be done if someone has gone through something or to assist those who have.
  • R U OK? emphasizes that it is not a crisis support or counseling service. For those in need of experts, it is advisable to consult with a GP or call Lifeline at 13 11 14.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
ruokay pinoy image

R U OK DAY: Ano ang ginagawa mo para maibsan ang kalungkutan at homesickness?

SBS Filipino

14/09/202312:21
RELATED CONTENT

R U OK? Shedding light on stigmas around mental health among Filipinos

‘Hindi kailangang maging ganito’ ang stigma ng pagkakaroon ng mental health disorder

