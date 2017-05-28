SBS Filipino

Rachel Chung on clean and healthy skin

SBS Filipino

Image Consultant Rachel Chung

Image Consultant Rachel Chung Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 May 2017 at 10:46am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Did you know that the secret to healthy and clean skin is by washing your face with warm water and rinsing with cold water? This week, Rachel Chung talks us through the proper way of cleansing, washing our face after a long days work. Photo: Image Consultant Rachel Chung (Supplied)

Published 28 May 2017 at 10:46am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul