Rachel Chung on clean and healthy skin

Image Consultant Rachel Chung Source: Supplied
Published 28 May 2017 at 10:46am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Did you know that the secret to healthy and clean skin is by washing your face with warm water and rinsing with cold water? This week, Rachel Chung talks us through the proper way of cleansing, washing our face after a long days work. Photo: Image Consultant Rachel Chung (Supplied)
Available in other languages
