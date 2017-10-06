SBS Filipino

'Racism it stops with me'

Published 6 October 2017
By Greg Dyett, Lydia Feng, Nartarsha Kallios
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

An anti-racism campaign is aiming to combat the racism experienced by Indigenous and African Australians. The Australian Human Rights Commission campaign called 'Racism It Stops With Me' will see advertisements screened on television and social media over the next two months.

