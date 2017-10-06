Source: itstopswithme.humanrights.gov.au
Published 6 October 2017 at 12:38pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:36am
By Greg Dyett, Lydia Feng, Nartarsha Kallios
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An anti-racism campaign is aiming to combat the racism experienced by Indigenous and African Australians. The Australian Human Rights Commission campaign called 'Racism It Stops With Me' will see advertisements screened on television and social media over the next two months.
