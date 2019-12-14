SBS Filipino

Raising Filipino-Australian children

William and Kei Liwanag with their children Jonas and Kayla Source: Supplied

Published 14 December 2019 at 12:05pm, updated 16 December 2019 at 3:03pm
By Maridel Martinez
What is the best way to parent Filipino -Australian children? When does the bond between mother and child begin? When do we become our child's friend and where do we draw the line between becoming their friend and their parent? These are some of the questions raised during our conversation with Filipina-Australian Kei Liwanag, mother of two kids and Family Counsellor Donovan Nufable.

Pinoy superstitions about pregnancy and children



 

