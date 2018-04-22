SBS Filipino

Raising future beauty queens, its challenges and its perks

Make-up artist and mother Vc Carlyon (far right) with daughters Venus (right) and Vlyshell

Published 22 April 2018 at 2:21pm, updated 22 April 2018 at 3:13pm
By Annalyn Violata
Raising kids is hard enough, even more of children with so much passion in achieving their dreams at the very young age? In the case of this mother, two girls with so much love of beauty competitions, modelling and charities?

Patience is the key says make-up artist and mother-of-two Vc Carlyon of raising her two beautiful children. "Be patient. It is not easy but it becomes all worth it once you see them achieving just like I'm having right now." For her, it's like wearing the same crown her two girls have achieved.

Her eldest, Vlyshell Carylon is Miss Teen Australiasia Official Charity Queen 2017 and recently crowned as Miss Teen Glam Australia 2018. While younger Venus is Miss Junior Glam Australia 2nd runner-up.

For the self-confessed stage mum, "It's important that our children see us supporting them in achieving their dreams."

Vc Carlyon on motherhood
(L-R) Vc Carlyon with daughters Vlyshell and Venus


Venus Carlyon on beauty pageants
Venus Carlyon


Vlyshell Carlyon
Vlyshell Carlyon


Video of the studio live interview with Vc, Vlyshell and Venus available below:



 

