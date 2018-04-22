Raising future beauty queens, its challenges and its perks

Patience is the key says make-up artist and mother-of-two Vc Carlyon of raising her two beautiful children. "Be patient. It is not easy but it becomes all worth it once you see them achieving just like I'm having right now." For her, it's like wearing the same crown her two girls have achieved.





Her eldest, Vlyshell Carylon is Miss Teen Australiasia Official Charity Queen 2017 and recently crowned as Miss Teen Glam Australia 2018. While younger Venus is Miss Junior Glam Australia 2nd runner-up.





For the self-confessed stage mum, "It's important that our children see us supporting them in achieving their dreams."





(L-R) Vc Carlyon with daughters Vlyshell and Venus (SBS Filipino/AViolata) Source: SBS Filipino/AViolata





Venus Carlyon (SBS Filipino/AViolata) Source: SBS Filipino/AViolata





Vlyshell Carlyon (SBS Filipino/AViolata) Source: SBS Filipino/AViolata





Video of the studio live interview with Vc, Vlyshell and Venus available below:















