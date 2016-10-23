SBS Filipino

Ramon Loyola on Writing and Empathy

Ramon Loyola

Ramon Loyola

Published 23 October 2016
By Jake Atienza
Ramon Loyola is a Philippine-born writer and government lawyer based in Sydney. With a background in clinical pharmacy, public relations, and writing for television and medical journals, he relates the importance of experience, biography and empathy to his creative writing. Image: Ramon Loyola (Supplied)

Loyola talks about his work and why "as a writer you need to have a degree of empathy and be as observant as you can".

