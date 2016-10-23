Ramon Loyola on Writing and Empathy

Loyola talks about his work and why "as a writer you need to have a degree of empathy and be as observant as you can".
Ramon Loyola Source: Supplied
Published 23 October 2016 at 11:51am, updated 23 October 2016 at 10:51pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ramon Loyola is a Philippine-born writer and government lawyer based in Sydney. With a background in clinical pharmacy, public relations, and writing for television and medical journals, he relates the importance of experience, biography and empathy to his creative writing. Image: Ramon Loyola (Supplied)
Published 23 October 2016 at 11:51am, updated 23 October 2016 at 10:51pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share