Rapid test kits remain out of reach for most Australians

Highlights Some pharmacies cannot attend to calls and inquiries from customers due to lack of staff.

The Federal Government said that additional test kits supply will arrive end of the month.

Opposition leader wants the RAT to be free and accessible to all Australians.

6.6 million concession cardholders are eligible for free rapid antigen tests in pharmacies across Australia that started 24th of January 2022.





For Riza Morales of Melbourne who doesn't have a concession card, she needs to buy the RAT kits from her own pocket. But up to now, she's still struggling to find one in local pharmacies so she opted to buy overseas.





Listen to the podcast here :





Advertisement

LISTEN TO Pagbili ng RAT kits, pahirapan pa din SBS Filipino 26/01/2022 07:16 Play











