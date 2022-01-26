SBS Filipino

Rapid test kits remain out of reach for most Australians

Maria Scafi, the site lead at the Rapid Antigen Test Kit Distribution centre poses for a photograph with a Rapid Antigen Test Kit at the Sunshine West Community Centre in Melbourne, Thursday, January 20, 2022. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

Rapid Antigen Test kit at the Sunshine West Community Centre in Melbourne. Source: AAP Image/James Ross

Published 27 January 2022 at 11:12am, updated 28 January 2022 at 3:14pm
By TJ Correa
Opposition leads the call for Rapid Antigen Test to be free and accessible.

Highlights
  • Some pharmacies cannot attend to calls and inquiries from customers due to lack of staff.
  • The Federal Government said that additional test kits supply will arrive end of the month.
  • Opposition leader wants the RAT to be free and accessible to all Australians.
6.6 million concession cardholders are eligible for free rapid antigen tests in pharmacies across Australia that started 24th of January 2022. 

For Riza Morales of Melbourne who doesn't have a concession card, she needs to buy the RAT kits from her own pocket. But up to now, she's still struggling to find one in local pharmacies so she opted to buy overseas. 

Pagbili ng RAT kits, pahirapan pa din

