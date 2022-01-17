RAT kit pricing 'beyond outrageous': ACCC

Rapid antigen testing is rapidly becoming the cornerstone of government and business measures to address the spread of COVID-19.
And now the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's [[ACCC]] Rod Sims is demanding answers about the exorbitant pricing of test kits, with costs of up to $500 for two tests for sale online when the wholesale cost is $11.45.
Highlights
- ACCC Chairperson Rod Sims is also concerned about high prices for RATs at convenience stores, petrol stations, tobacconists and chemists.
- With the widespread use of the RATs in Riverland Region, South Australia Premier Steven Marshall confirmed their cases are stabilising.
- NSW Chief health officer Kerry Chant is reminding social media users to be wary of misinformation online about vaccines and COVID-19 as its being directed now to pregnant women, Aboriginal people and parents.
"We have already written out to a range of chains to get them to explain their pricing and we are also writing out to individual stores to get them to explain their pricing - some individual stores within chains are pricing at very high levels."