RAT kit pricing 'beyond outrageous': ACCC

Rapid antigen testing is rapidly becoming the cornerstone of government and business measures to address the spread of COVID-19.





And now the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's [[ACCC]] Rod Sims is demanding answers about the exorbitant pricing of test kits, with costs of up to $500 for two tests for sale online when the wholesale cost is $11.45.





ACCC Chairperson Rod Sims is also concerned about high prices for RATs at convenience stores, petrol stations, tobacconists and chemists.

With the widespread use of the RATs in Riverland Region, South Australia Premier Steven Marshall confirmed their cases are stabilising.

NSW Chief health officer Kerry Chant is reminding social media users to be wary of misinformation online about vaccines and COVID-19 as its being directed now to pregnant women, Aboriginal people and parents.

"We have already written out to a range of chains to get them to explain their pricing and we are also writing out to individual stores to get them to explain their pricing - some individual stores within chains are pricing at very high levels."









