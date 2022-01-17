SBS Filipino

RAT kit pricing 'beyond outrageous': ACCC

SBS Filipino

Chemist across Sydney has runout of Rapid Antigen Kits.

Signage notifying customers that Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits are sold out is seen on the entrance to a chemist in Sydney, Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Source: AAP//Bianca De Marchi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 January 2022 at 8:44am, updated 18 January 2022 at 10:27am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Federal health authorities are trying to reassure Australians there are signs coronavirus case numbers and hospitalisations are levelling out - but it's unclear if the peak of the infections is over. Meanwhile, the consumer affairs monitor is criticising the 'beyond outrageous' prices of some rapid antigen testing kits.

Published 18 January 2022 at 8:44am, updated 18 January 2022 at 10:27am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Rapid antigen testing is rapidly becoming the cornerstone of government and business measures to address the spread of COVID-19.

And now the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's [[ACCC]] Rod Sims is demanding answers about the exorbitant pricing of test kits, with costs of up to $500 for two tests for sale online when the wholesale cost is $11.45.

Listen to the podcast here:

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
RAT kit pricing 'beyond outrageous': ACCC image

RAT kit pricing 'beyond outrageous': ACCC

SBS Filipino

17/01/202205:43


Highlights

  • ACCC Chairperson Rod Sims is also concerned about high prices for RATs at convenience stores, petrol stations, tobacconists and chemists.
  • With the widespread use of the RATs in Riverland Region, South Australia Premier Steven Marshall confirmed their cases are stabilising.
  • NSW Chief health officer Kerry Chant is reminding social media users to be wary of misinformation online about vaccines and COVID-19 as its being directed now to pregnant women, Aboriginal people and parents.
"We have already written out to a range of chains to get them to explain their pricing and we are also writing out to individual stores to get them to explain their pricing - some individual stores within chains are pricing at very high levels."

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?