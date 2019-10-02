SBS Filipino

RBA drops cash rates to record low

SBS Filipino

The R-B-A hasn't ruled out further cuts.

The R-B-A hasn't ruled out further cuts. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2019 at 4:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
By Lydia Feng, Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Reserve Bank of Australia has driven its official cash rate below one per cent for the first time. It's the RBA's third cut since June and comes as the central bank battles to curb rising unemployment and stimulate a stalling economy.

Published 2 October 2019 at 4:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
By Lydia Feng, Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom