RBA drops cash rates to record low

The R-B-A hasn't ruled out further cuts. Source: AAP
Published 2 October 2019 at 4:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
By Lydia Feng, Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Reserve Bank of Australia has driven its official cash rate below one per cent for the first time. It's the RBA's third cut since June and comes as the central bank battles to curb rising unemployment and stimulate a stalling economy.
Published 2 October 2019 at 4:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
By Lydia Feng, Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share