RBA Governor warns of 'debt bomb'

Published 7 April 2017 at 2:31pm, updated 7 April 2017 at 6:26pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
There are warnings the big banks are handing out too many home loans to people who may find themselves unable to repay their debts. Reserve Bank governor Phil Lowe says he's concerned about the risk to the economy at large arising from household debt, as house prices surge in Sydney and Melbourne.

 Image: Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe (AAP)

