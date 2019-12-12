Re-imagining aged care in Australia

What if we can re-imagine an aged care system that better meets our human and cultural needs?
Aged care Source: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Published 12 December 2019 at 11:52am, updated 12 December 2019 at 11:56am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With one in three older Australians born in a non-English speaking country, how equipped are our nursing homes in tailoring to the specific cultural needs of residents with dementia who may have reverted back to their mother tongue?
