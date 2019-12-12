SBS Filipino

Re-imagining aged care in Australia

Aged care

Aged care

Published 12 December 2019
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

With one in three older Australians born in a non-English speaking country, how equipped are our nursing homes in tailoring to the specific cultural needs of residents with dementia who may have reverted back to their mother tongue?

What if we can re-imagine an aged care system that better meets our human and cultural needs?

